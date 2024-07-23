Tulsa Remote & Tulsa Creative Engine Highlight Resources Available For Tulsa Musicians

The City Of Tulsa is highlighting Tulsa's creative scene and local musicians for music month. Dominique Clarke with Tulsa Remote, and Bianca Caampued with Tulsa Creative Engine, joined News On 6 to talk about the resources available to musicians in the city.

By: News On 6

The City Of Tulsa is highlighting Tulsa's creative scene and local musicians for music month. Dominique Clarke with Tulsa Remote, and Bianca Caampued with Tulsa Creative Engine, joined News On 6 to talk about the resources available to musicians in the city.

How does Tulsa Remote help people moving to Tulsa?

"We have a of people coming from all over the country, to uproot their lives and make a new one here in Tulsa. So we know that as they're coming, they're looking to find communities that really resonate with who they are. The arts and music scene is a very large part of that. People may come with their remote working hat, but they love music and might be musicians on the side. So they want to be a part of the vibrancy we have here in the city. So we want to make sure that they get connected to organizations like Tulsa Creative Engine, that's really dedicated to supporting musicians, artists and really making sure they're flourishing and really thriving here in the city with us," Clarke said.

Tell us about Tulsa Creative Engine. What do you do and how do you help organizations like Tulsa Remote?

"Tulsa Creative Engine is a nonprofit organization that supports artists in the creative community and really champions them as entrepreneurs. We provide programs and recourses that support artists and help them thrive with their work in a similar way that entrepreneurs and small business get support from other organizations. We love to work directly with artists, hiring them to develop or produce some of our program so we know that we're actually meeting needs of the community. I really love the partnership that we have with Tulsa Remote because through their support, we're actually able to provide free curated events to the community where we're highlighting the talent of artists in Tulsa," Caampued said.

What are some of Tulsa Creative Engine upcoming events?

"We have an event actually this week. Kind of a unique one. It's a parking garage concert at 100 West First Street garage. So we will have live music in this garage setting. There are food trucks, beverages and it's just going to be a good time," Caampued said.

The free concert at the 100 West First Street garage is Thursday July 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

For more information on the Downtown Parking Garage Concert Series and to register for the event visit https://www.tulsacreativeengine.org.



