Tulsa Fire Academy Class Rescues 2 Puppies

Tulsa Fire Academy Class 101 began EMS training this week and while on break, they rescued two female puppies dumped near the training facility.

By: News On 6

TFD said the cadets bathed the puppies and ensured they were safe.

Two cadets said they would take the puppies home if they go unclaimed by their owners.

"They haven't even graduated yet and are already making rescues!" TFD said.

Contact the Tulsa Fire Department if the puppies are yours to claim.