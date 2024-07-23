Owasso Hardware Store Cat On The Mend After Workplace Injury

A beloved hardware store employee was hurt on the job two weeks ago. Since the same group of people come by every day, it was obvious something was off when Simon, the head of the welcoming committee, wasn't there greeting customers.

At the Cornerstone Ace Hardware, general manager Katie Davidson seems to know most of the shoppers who walk into the store.

"We see the same faces every day, every single day," she said.

Since it's the same group that shops and checks out, it was obvious something was off when Simon, the head of the welcoming committee, wasn't there greeting customers.

"I thought he went home in the middle of the night, but he doesn't. He stays here all the time," said Davidson. "He's literally the most favorite employee that we have. It's to the point where when people come in and we ask them how can we help you today, they all go, Simon. How is Simon doing?"

Simon the cat is on the mend.

Simon was strolling the aisle two weeks ago when a large pry bar fell on top of him and broke one of his front legs. With his casted paw, he's relaxing comfortably from his bed, and instead of giving, he's receiving lots of attention from visitors like Paisley Jordan.

"I mostly felt really bad for him," she said.

Paisley and others dropped off cards and posters with words of encouragement.

"He's really sweet," said Paisley.

While Simon's working to get back on his feet, Katie and the others will continue supporting their feline coworker.

"It's just a part of who we are at Ace. He's our cat," she said.

