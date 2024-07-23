Broken Arrow Nears Completion Of Elam Park's First Phase

Broken Arrow's Elam Park is nearing completion of its first phase, promising a new playground and outdoor space for families by summer's end.

-

The first phase of a brand-new park in Broken Arrow is nearly complete. Elam Park sits just behind Aspen Creek Elementary, and families who live nearby say they are eager for it to open.

Many people have compared the master plan of the sprawling park to the Gathering Place. While that final vision is still years away, the city is reaching an important milestone this summer.

The City of Broken Arrow plans to transform more than 40 acres just north of Aspen Creek Elementary into a new park, and this playground represents the first step in making it a reality.

"It looks like that's the little kid area and that's the big kid area," said resident Jillian Ralls.

Ralls lives in the neighborhood right next door. She moved in not knowing there would be a brand new park in her backyard.

"We were hoping it would be a playground, but didn't expect it to be this big," Ralls said.

This $4.3 million project includes an adaptive playground, restrooms, and a place to host food trucks. Ralls is excited for a place to bring her two kids.

"It's always good to have a new park and have a place to go outside that's free and be outside of the house," she said.

She believes the park might even be a great place for adults.

"I work from home, so if I want to get out of the house and I don't want to spend any money, I also want to go to the playground and maybe just like sit underneath a tree and read or something," Ralls added.

Broken Arrow city leaders don't have an exact opening date for the playground but expect it to be open by the end of summer. The city says there is still a lot more to be built out here, and funding for phase two of this park will be voted on in 2026.