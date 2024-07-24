Driver Arrested After Chase Through Tulsa; Trooper Vehicle Damaged During Pursuit

Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle along Highway 169 around 12:30 a.m., but the driver took off.

By: News On 6

A man is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase across Tulsa early Wednesday morning.

Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding along Highway 169 around 12:30 a.m., but the driver Jordan Michael Almayahi took off.

The Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police asked the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Police, and the Tulsa Police Department for help, the latter of which provided a helicopter for support. Officers said the chase lasted about 45 minutes and took officers all over Tulsa.

Police said three people were in the car with the suspect, but bailed out during the chase and were later caught.

Almayahi drove into oncoming traffic, turned off his headlights and ran over stop sticks, but kept going.

Police said Almayahi rammed into a Lighthorse Police car and then hit an OHP trooper's patrol car head on. Almayahi was eventually arrested, and officers questioned three women who were also in the car.

"This was somebody that really didn't care if he hurt himself or others, or law enforcement officers," Jason Salsman with the Muscogee Creek Nation said.

Lighthorse Police said Almayahi had a stolen gun and is wanted for crimes in Florida.

Records show he has previous convictions in Tulsa County for assault and failing to register as a sex offender.