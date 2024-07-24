Osage Nation Pilot Program Helping Tribal Members Develop Aviation Skills

Partnering with Riverside Flight Center and Windshape, the Osage Nation is hoping to provide hands-on STEM education to develop aviation skills of prospective learners between the ages of 17 and 21 years old.

The Osage Nation has launched a pilot program to prepare tribal members for the aerospace and aviation industry.

Organizers said the Osage Pathfinder Development program aims to prepare students to work in the aviation field. Students have the option of completing five pilot certifications with Riverside Flight Center.

The cost for each certificate is covered by the Career Training Scholarship Program within the Education Department.

Higher education programmer Trevor Piearcy says the program will eventually span over three years once the pilot year is complete.

“There [are] a lot of people moving away from degree programs, moving back into a certification program," Piearcy said. "So we’re just trying to have that availability for them to help them as much as possible."

Students currently in the program are expected to complete the course next summer.