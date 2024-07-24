FBI Director Testifies About Trump Assassination Attempt; Details Shooter's Drone, Explosives

FBI Director Christopher Wray will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to discuss the FBI's investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13.

By: News 9, News On 6

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying before Congress following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Wray is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday to discuss the FBI's investigation into the July 13 shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One rally attendee was killed, two were critically wounded, and Trump was injured when a bullet grazed his ear.

The hearing went into recess around ar 12:30 p.m. CST and will be resumed later on Wednesday.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism, and many lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat have pointed to security lapses that allowed the gunman to access a nearby rooftop. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle announced her resignation on Tuesday one day after being intensely questioned by the committee.

What Did FBI Director Wray Say During The Hearing?

Wray confirmed that there were eight cartridges on the roof and later confirmed that Crooks had a drone. Wray also said that based on the evidence that has been gathered, Crooks flew the drone about 200 yards away from the stage roughly two others before Trump took the stage. He also confirmed that Crooks had some "relatively crude" explosive devices in his vehicle and home. Wray said that the devices had remote detonation capabilities but added that the transmitters appeared to have been in an off-state. Wray was clear during the opening questions that this is an ongoing investigation and that the context of information can change over time.

Wray was also quick to address the scope of the FBI investigation noting that it is focused more on the actions and motivations of the gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, and not the Secret Service's response and decision-making.

"Obviously I understand very much the intense interest and focus on the Secret Service's performance, actions, decision-making, etc.," said Wray. "There are two separate after-action reviews. The DHS Inspector General and the outside independent panel that has been convened that is focused on that."

During Cheatle's hearing, she repeatedly declined to answer questions about the gunman's actions or the timeline leading up to the attack, citing the FBI's ongoing investigation.

