TCSO Arrests Suspect In Copper Theft

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Jonathan Bailey for grand larceny, possession of stolen copper and burglary tools Tuesday.

By: News On 6

TCSO said deputies responded to a call near 900 S 65th W Ave. Tuesday morning.

Deputies recovered 100 feet of copper wiring and several specialty tools.

PSO was called to the scene and employees identified the copper wiring and tools as belonging to PSO.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Jonathan Bailey near a large bundle of copper wiring.

TCSO said Bailey was transported Bailey to the Tulsa County Jail for grand larceny, possession of stolen copper, and burglary tools Tuesday.



