Tulsa Nationals Go On To Represent Oklahoma In Little League World Series

The Tulsa Nationals will represent Oklahoma in the Little League World Series after their most recent victory. 

Wednesday, July 24th 2024, 11:19 am

By: News On 6


The Tulsa Nationals has recently won the title to represent Oklahoma in the Little League World Series. 

The team won against the Edmond Deer Creek on July 1, earning them a spot in the World Series.

This year, the Tulsa Nationals are led by Head Coach Arrick Klugh, Coach Austin Jarvis, and Coach Jake Morris. Each member of the team is between the ages of 11 and 12 with all living in the Tulsa area. 

During the summer, a small group of 14 boys were selected after playing in the summer league.

The Tulsa Nationals said their league last reached the Little League World Series in 1988 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 

The Tulsa Nationals play Louisana on August 1 at 1 p.m. in Waco, Texas, which will be broadcast on ESPN+.
