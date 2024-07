The Tulsa Noodlers will take over ONEOK Field for two nights only next Thursday and Friday. Alex Kossakoski with the Drillers is joining us this morning with a rundown of what fans can expect.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Drillers will soon switch up to their alternate identity "the Tulsa Noodlers."

The Tulsa Noodlers will take over ONEOK Field for two nights only next Thursday and Friday. Alex Kossakoski with the Drillers is joining us this morning with a rundown of what fans can expect.

