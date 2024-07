President Biden addressed the nation last night about his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and pass the torch to his Vice President, Kamala Harris. Political Analyst Scott Mitchell joined News On 6 to talk more about the president's speech, his legacy in the Oval Office, and the future of the election.

By: News On 6

