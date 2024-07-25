New Barre Classes Added To Fitness On The Green

A new type of workout was added to this year's Fitness on the Green summer series. Free Barre classes are now every Thursday through the end of August. In the Coca-Cola Porch segment, News On 6's Alyssa Miller shows us all some of the benefits of barre.

A new type of workout has been added to the lineup of free Fitness on the Green classes in downtown Tulsa.

Barre classes are held every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. inside Fly Loft at 117 N Boston Ave.

The class is lead by Tess Mack, who has been a group exercise instructor with the YMCA of Greater Tulsa for 7 years.

"I have struggled all through my life with being able to maintain weight or be healthy," she said. "Working out has really just become who I am to be able to take care of myself."

Mack strives to give others that same confidence.

To start, her students line up on a ballet barre, which is where the workout gets its name.

"Barre is a combination workout, so it kind of combines yoga, Pilates, and full body workouts," Mack continued, saying, "It is really based on muscle strength and just getting the body moving."

The movements improve balance, posture, flexibility, and mental focus.

"You might be sore for a couple of days, but that is a good thing," she said. "That is your body telling you that you are doing something right."

Barre is the newest in Guthrie Green's summer Fitness on the Green series. There are also free Zumba, hip hop dance fitness, and yoga classes every week through the end of August.

"The variety of classes is so different," said Mack. "There are so many different options that you can take on a daily basis, so you could essentially work out every single day."

Zumba is on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at Guthrie Green, and yoga is on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

The Hip Hop Dance Fitness class is on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. inside Fly Loft.

For a full schedule of events, visit Guthrie Green's website here.