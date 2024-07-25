Fort Gibson Police Arrest Man Accused Of Carrying Over 100 Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana In Car

Fort Gibson police arrested a man who they saw had more than a hundred pounds of illegal marijuana inside his car. Police say they first pulled the driver over for speeding, but it didn’t take long to find out what was inside the car.

“The street value, if you sold it by the gram, is about $350,000,” said Rob Frazier, Fort Gibson Chief of Police. “Which doesn’t put a dent in the illegal activity that goes on, but it makes the officers and the community feel good that we’re doing our part.”

Frazier says a Fort Gibson officer on patrol pulled over the driver for speeding along Highway 62.

“He didn’t try to conceal anything,” said Frazier. “103 pounds is kind of hard to conceal in a vehicle.”

Officers say they arrested Varian Alston for illegally having the marijuana. They say he was taking the marijuana from a grow farm to a dispensary when he was pulled over.

“We call it a home run,” said Frazier. “It’s probably not much of a hit to them. They’ll just do it again, but if you want to be dumb enough and drive through our community with 103 pounds and speed, we’ll take it every day.”

Frazier says Alston did not have a license to transport the marijuana and also had a gun inside the car. He says people breaking the rules makes it harder for growers who do the right thing.

