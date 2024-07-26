Your Money Matters: What Is Zombie Debt?

Have you ever heard of Zombie Debt? If you have a second mortgage it may impact you. Dave Davis explains some of the things to look for in this week's Your Money Matters.

Zombie debt is long-forgotten or old debts that resurface. Most of the time these debts have gathered interest and fees, threatening the financial stability of unsuspecting homeowners like Lavern Simmons. Simmons told CBS News she took out a second mortgage in 2014 and believed her new monthly payment covered both her original mortgage and her second but it did not.

When you buy a home, federal law requires your lender to send periodic statements. Simmons says she never got one on her second mortgage. These debts are sold to new servicers frequently who then pursue the outstanding amounts, sometimes leading to foreclosures.

In the Simmons case, the loan servicer has denied wrongdoing.

To protect yourself from this type of situation, start by checking your credit report. If you have a mortgage, make sure there isn't a lien on your property that you've lost track of. If you do get a bill that appears to be for zombie debt, don't pay it immediately. Look into it and consider contacting an attorney.