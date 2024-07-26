Outdoor Pics With Tess: Ruby Reels In Two Big Flatheads

My buddy Ruby Bleu put in the work and reaped the rewards. Look at these big flatheads she caught a few weeks ago. She said she worked really hard to get them in the boat. If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to Tess Maune on social media.

