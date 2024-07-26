Musicians To Assemble For Tulsa's First Swim Meet: A Live Vinyl Recording Event

Tulsa FMAC and Sunset Club Records are partnering to close out Tulsa Music Month with a big event. The vinyl recording and networking event will feature Oklahoma artists like Fabulous Minx, Hector, and the Hexed, Winston Churchbus, Along Came Paully, Damion Shade, and Dead Shakes.

Friday, July 26th 2024, 11:29 am

By: News On 6


Tulsa FMAC and Sunset Club Records are partnering to close out Tulsa Music Month with a big event.

Swim Meet is a free event with networking and a live vinyl recording. Musicians are invited to join together at the Chimera Cafe on July 27 to celebrate Tulsa music. Featured bands include; Winston Churchbus, Along Came Paully, Dead Shakes, Damion Shade, Fabulous Minx, Hector, and the Hexed.

The first 75 people in attendance will get a free drink. Find more info here

Event Schedule: July 27, 2024

  1. 5 pm: Doors Open, Networking and Resource Event begins in the cafe
  2. 5:30 pm: Live Music Recording begins in the Ballroom
  3. 7 pm: Networking and Resource Event ends
  4. 10 pm: Live Music Recording Ends in the Ballroom
