Musicians To Assemble For Tulsa's First Swim Meet: A Live Vinyl Recording Event

Tulsa FMAC and Sunset Club Records are partnering to close out Tulsa Music Month with a big event. The vinyl recording and networking event will feature Oklahoma artists like Fabulous Minx, Hector, and the Hexed, Winston Churchbus, Along Came Paully, Damion Shade, and Dead Shakes.

By: News On 6

Tulsa FMAC and Sunset Club Records are partnering to close out Tulsa Music Month with a big event.

Swim Meet is a free event with networking and a live vinyl recording. Musicians are invited to join together at the Chimera Cafe on July 27 to celebrate Tulsa music. Featured bands include; Winston Churchbus, Along Came Paully, Dead Shakes, Damion Shade, Fabulous Minx, Hector, and the Hexed.

The first 75 people in attendance will get a free drink. Find more info here

Event Schedule: July 27, 2024