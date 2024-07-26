Musicians To Assemble For Tulsa's First Swim Meet: A Live Vinyl Recording Event

Friday, July 26th 2024, 11:29 am
Tulsa FMAC and Sunset Club Records are partnering to close out Tulsa Music Month with a big event.
Swim Meet is a free event with networking and a live vinyl recording. Musicians are invited to join together at the Chimera Cafe on July 27 to celebrate Tulsa music. Featured bands include; Winston Churchbus, Along Came Paully, Dead Shakes, Damion Shade, Fabulous Minx, Hector, and the Hexed.
The first 75 people in attendance will get a free drink. Find more info here
Event Schedule: July 27, 2024
