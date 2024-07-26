Firefighters Responding To Fire At Senior Apartments In Vinita

Firefighters are responding to a fire at a senior living apartment building in Vinita.

By: News On 6

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Burroughs Manor apartments in Vinita on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say they have moved residents to the church next door and that they got everyone out with the help of Vinita police.

The Vinita Police Chief says that a resident was arrested and accused of setting the fire.

Police say at least 10 fire agencies responded to assist with the fire, which was on the third floor.

The police chief said ATF and the State Fire Marshal are responding to investigate the fire.

Police say the Red Cross and churches are responding to assist residents.

Facebook user, Shelby Manners, shared this video on Facebook of the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.