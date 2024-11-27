Nichols Moves To Make Tulsa The ‘Safest Big City,’ Appoints Public Safety Commissioner

Tulsa Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols appointed Police Major Laurel Roberts as Public Safety Commissioner to enhance city safety. She will be overseeing the police, fire, and EMSA departments.

Tulsa Mayor-elect Monroe Nichols is already building his team ahead of taking office next week.

One of the major announcements is that Nichols is creating a Public Safety Commissioner for the city, who will oversee both the Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire Chiefs. Nichols appointed Tulsa Police Major Laurel Roberts to the position.

The last time there was a Tulsa Police and Fire Commissioner was in the 1980s. Nichols says his goal is to make Tulsa the safest big city in the country, and creating this position is the first step toward achieving that.

Tulsa Police Major Laurel Roberts retired this week after 29 years of service to take on the new, and much bigger, role at City Hall. Mayor-elect Nichols named Major Roberts his Public Safety Commissioner, and she will oversee Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA.

"We're not changing the form of government; we are just bringing in the expertise of public safety into the mayor's office. Someone who the police chief and the fire chief will report to, that allows us, as we are thinking about these big broad goals around ending homelessness and making this a safe city, that that expertise exists in the mayor's office,” said Nichols.

The City of Tulsa used to operate under a "commission" form of government, where there was a police and fire commissioner, a streets commissioner, and other commissioners to serve the city. Tulsa now runs as a "mayor" form of government, where the mayor serves as the CEO of the city.

Nichols says he wants people in his office who have expertise in their fields to help make decisions.

"It does not change the authority or the role of the police or the fire chief; it is just somebody who is going to be there to make sure we can pull all those assets together to think about how to protect this community,” said Nichols.

Former Tulsa Police Chief Bob Dick was the last police and fire commissioner for the city, serving in the 1980s.

Nichols spent 15 months campaigning for mayor, frequently discussing his focus on public safety. He says this is how he is prioritizing safety.

"Whether that's an issue in neighborhoods, whether that's an issue with homelessness, whether it's an issue with crime downtown, whether it's how we build really strong departments in the police and fire department and how we invest and make sure we have the very best folks wearing the badge. I'm really proud of both departments, I'm really proud of everyone who protects our community in various ways,” said Nichols. "This appointment was to show them that their voices and their futures will be considered in every decision we make in City Hall. Again, this is about making Tulsa the safest big city in the country."

Roberts will start her job as commissioner on Monday when Mayor-elect Nichols is sworn into office. She released a statement saying she's excited about the position and taking on the challenge of helping city government run more effectively.

Nichols has also named a Government Affairs Director, a Senior Advisor of Housing, and a Senior Advisor for Homelessness.