75 Years Of News On 6: John Holcomb Reunites With John Walls & John Anderson

In celebration of KOTV's 75th anniversary, John Holcomb reunites with John Walls and John Anderson to discuss their experiences covering Oklahoma sports since 1995.

Wednesday, November 27th 2024, 5:00 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Through winning seasons and slumps, you've counted on our team to cover your favorite team.

When John Holcomb came to our station in 1995, he joined John Walls and John Anderson. In honor of KOTV's 75-year anniversary, the three got to sit down and talk about covering Oklahoma sports during that time and the impact the station had on them.
