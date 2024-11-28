Tulsa Fire Department Urges Caution When Cooking For Thanksgiving

The Tulsa Fire Department warns that kitchen fires spike during Thanksgiving, urging careful cooking, especially while frying turkeys.

The Tulsa Fire Department is warning Thanksgiving cooks – especially anyone frying a turkey – that half of all home fires start in the kitchen.

TFD demonstrated Wednesday the perils of an over-filled pot overflowing onto a hot burner.

“And you want to have something to lower the turkey into the pot because if that oil overflows, it can catch fire, and injure you very seriously,” said Andy Little, the Public Information Officer for the Tulsa Fire Department. But Little says fires start in regular ovens, microwaves and on the stove. “It's very important in cooking in general that people are attentive. Don't leave that stove top for anything, especially if there are children in the home.”

