Movie Theaters Busy As Family's Head To The Movies To Celebrate the Thanksgiving Holiday

Movie theaters bustled with families this Thanksgiving, as traditions continued with blockbuster films like 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator 2', creating cherished memories together.

-

Lots of people have their own traditions during the holidays, from family turkey trots to pie bake-offs or even ugly sweater contests.

For some, it’s become a tradition to visit the movie theater each year.

Popcorn and sodas may not be a traditional Thanksgiving meal, but for many at AMC Southroads 20, it was exactly what they were looking for. “We saw Venom, and there are a nice couple of trailers at the end—no spoilers—but pay attention, like wait through the credits,” said Mikka House-Moore.

With blockbuster releases such as "Gladiator 2", "Wicked", and "Moana 2" hitting the big screen, many families were excited to spend part of their holiday at the theater. “I’ve done theater my whole life. I studied theater. I’ve seen it on Broadway, I’ve seen it on tour, so I’m excited to see it on the big screen. It’s going to be crazy,” said Jameson White.

For the House-Moore family, going to the movies during the holidays is a tradition that goes back more than a decade. “Every year, it’s been Thanksgiving or Christmas. We pick a movie, and even though my older kids are out of the house and on their own, we still get together and have a movie. It is so much fun,” said House-Moore.

She added that it’s a tradition that keeps her family united: “There’s never that argument over politics or someone bringing the wrong kind of food. We don’t ever have those issues, so it’s great.”

No matter the movie or the tradition, many said they were simply thankful to be together for Thanksgiving. “It’s super nice. Family is everything to me, and that’s just a simple, special tradition we have. Even if we’re watching a movie at home or the Thanksgiving episodes of "Friends"—whatever it is—it’s just something that brings us together,” said White.

AMC Theatres reported that "Wicked" and "Gladiator 2", both released on Nov. 22, 2024, contributed to the chain’s highest-grossing pre-Thanksgiving weekend in its history.