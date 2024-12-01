'Trying To Do Our Part:' Snapshots With Santa Event Raises Money For Local Veterans

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9126 in Glenpool is helping families capture the magic of the holiday season, through their “Snapshots with Santa” event.

Pictures with Santa Claus are a holiday tradition for many families, as they offer a way to capture special memories.

“I want to make Christmas cards this year because we finally have a little family,” said Colleen Chase.

At the Glenpool Senior Center, the kids have their wish lists in order, ready to bring them to the big guy.

Smiles are all around, from photos with the little ones to a family portrait.

“Everybody has a great time,” said Scott Lowry, or Santa Scott Claus.

“As soon as they hit that corner, their eyes just go huge,” said Lowry.

But there’s more to the photoshoots than grins and holiday cheer. All the proceeds raised will go to the post’s Veteran Relief Fund and the nonprofit Heroes Hope.

Families can enjoy the festivities and take home some professional photos, all while knowing their participation will help keep veterans on their feet.

“Utility payments, gas bills, water bills, electric bills, car payments, just anything they may need assistance with,” Lowry said.

He says the holidays are all about giving …. and it's important to give back to our veterans. He knows all too well.

“I’m a combat disabled veteran and this is my therapy,” he said.

Through every picture with the kids and each minute they spend arguing they’ve been good all year, the event is a way to celebrate the season, all while supporting a good cause.

“We’re just trying to do our part,” said Lowry.