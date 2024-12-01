Coping With Loneliness And Stress During The Holidays

Experts share tips and resources for managing loneliness and stress during the holiday season.

The holiday season can be a cheerful time for many as they surround themselves with friends and family. But for others, it can be one of the most challenging times of the year.

"When I first moved here in '02, it was my first and only one that I was ever alone, and it was not fun at all," said Keith Dalessandro.

Rather than gathering around the table with loved ones, some people spend the season alone.

"A time where people gathering is just another reminder of who they don't have in their life," said Courtney Meadows, a clinical social worker and therapist at A New Way Center.

Meadows said the holiday season is one of the busiest times for her practice. "There are more calls, and there are more people looking for services around this time of year."

While many may experience loneliness, anxiety, or other mental health challenges, Meadows offered simple strategies to help people stay connected.

"Taking a second to just breathe, actually take a full breath, and grounding yourself with your feet on the ground. Going through all the senses to be able to anchor you to the moment," Meadows said.

She also emphasized the importance of setting boundaries during the holidays.

"Letting go and delegating rather than trying to do it all. Having that peace is so much more than the stress of trying to do everything," she said.

Boundaries may also be necessary when navigating difficult conversations with friends and family.

"We don't all agree or solve the problems of the universe. We don't all come up with the perfect political solution," said Drew Davis.

Looking back on a recent instance of this, Dalessandro shared, "We had to walk away because things just got too heated, and we said, 'Look, we're not going to get anywhere at all. Let's stop and go eat some food.'"

If you or someone you know is struggling this holiday season, you can contact A New Way Center at 918-599-7277.

Other resources include the 988 Lifeline, COPES Family and Children Services at 918-744-4800, and Domestic Violence Intervention Services at 918-743-5763.