Final Day Of USA BMX Grand Nationals Heats Up As Riders Compete For National Titles

BMX riders are giving their all at the Grand Nationals, chasing podium spots and lifelong dreams through months of intense training and fierce competition.

A 45-second race — all for a chance to make BMX history.

“Competition’s really fierce this year. We’ve had a great season so far; we go from January all the way to November,” said Justin Wahl with USA BMX.

Pro and amateur BMX riders have been gaining points all year, and at the Grand Nationals, they’re giving it their all one last time on the track to secure a spot on the podium.

Wahl said Sunday’s races are all about qualifying for the main events.

“To be in that final show, it’s a lot of work, a lot of behind-the-scenes training that no one really sees until you get out on the track,” he said.

Seventeen-year-old Ryder Santos is one of those riders. He says he dedicates six out of seven days a week to the sport.

“I’m doing some type of training, whether it’s going to the track, the gym, doing sprints — things like that. So, it’s pretty hardcore,” he said.

Santos made the mains at last year’s Grand Nationals and says this season has been a success.

“I maxed out my win score, so I got 11 wins, and your max score is 10, so I did pretty well, I can say,” he said.

While Santos has never won a national title, he’s determined to achieve that milestone.

“It would mean a lot, but we just got to keep working to get there,” he said.

For many riders, whether they end their races with victories or not, the Grand Nationals are just the beginning. Santos sees a long future in BMX.

“I’m gonna see how far I can get with it, so we’ll see,” he said.

He hopes his dedication will pay off in the end.

“It definitely feels good when it pays off,” Santos said.