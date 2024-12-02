Driver Injured After Crashing Into Tulsa Police Patrol Car

Sunday, December 1st 2024, 9:20 pm
Tulsa police say a driver was injured after crashing their vehicle into the side of a patrol car Sunday at the intersection of 81st Street and Highway 75.
According to officers, the driver’s brakes failed, causing the car to hit a ditch, go airborne, and collide with the driver’s side of the patrol car.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The officer was not injured.
