Driver Injured After Crashing Into Tulsa Police Patrol Car

By: News On 6

Tulsa police say a driver was injured after crashing their vehicle into the side of a patrol car Sunday at the intersection of 81st Street and Highway 75.

According to officers, the driver’s brakes failed, causing the car to hit a ditch, go airborne, and collide with the driver’s side of the patrol car.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The officer was not injured.



