2 Dead In Coweta Murder-Suicide, Muscogee Lighthorse Police Investigating

Coweta police say two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Coweta police say a mother and father are dead after a murder-suicide Sunday in a neighborhood near Highway 51 and 111th Street.

Police say their three kids were coming home from church and were dropped off by their grandfather. They say the kids found their parents dead in their bathroom around 3:09 pm and texted their Aunt, who police say called 911.

Neighbors said this was a quiet family and their kids were always playing outside. They said this incident was shocking and tragic because things like this never happened in this neighborhood.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell encourages the community to look out for their neighbors.

"We ask that if you know a neighbor who is in need of help go talk to them and if you don't know what do, have them call 988, it's a good number for them to call," said Chief Bell.

Chief Bell says two of the kids are under 10 years old. Police say the children will be staying with family members.

CPD reported that the Muscogee Lighthorse took over this investigation after it was determined both of the deceased were tribal members.

The names of the parents have not been released.