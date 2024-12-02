Former Sooner Trent Williams' Wife Announces Death Of Newborn Son

Sondra Williams shared on Instagram that she gave birth to their stillborn son, Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., on November 24

Former Oklahoma Sooner and current 49ers star Trent Williams and his wife are grieving the loss of their son.

Sondra Williams shared on Instagram that she gave birth to their stillborn son, Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., on November 24.

"My firstborn and only son, I've always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more," Sondra Williams wrote Sunday. "Knowing you are in Heaven with your Great-Aunt Vivian and that you will Always be our Guardian Angel brings me great comfort in the midst of all this sorrow. My heart is heavy. Being home without you in my arms has been quite an adjustment. Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears."

Sondra also revealed that the couple was originally expecting twins but tragically lost the other child earlier in the pregnancy.

Sondra explained that their son was diagnosed with Trisomy 13, a genetic disorder that impacts the development of the brain, heart, and other organs.

According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, symptoms may start to appear during pregnancy with fewer than 50,000 people in the U.S. having been diagnosed. The Cleveland Clinic reports the condition occurs in about 1 in every 10,000 to 20,000 live births.

Trent has missed the last two games for the 49ers due to an ankle injury. Williams was a three-star offensive lineman from Longview, Texas, and a part of the 2006 recruiting class for OU.

After playing his first three seasons at right tackle, Williams shifted to left tackle and eventually was drafted fourth overall in the 2010 NFL draft.