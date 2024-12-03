Tulsa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Fatal DUI Crash Involving Motorcyclist

A Tulsa woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter after police said she was high on weed when she hit and killed a motorcyclist in 2023.

Monday, December 2nd 2024, 9:47 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Kayla Moreno told Tulsa Police she didn't see Sonny Hicks when she was turning and couldn't stop when she hit him.

Records show a judge sentenced Moreno to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and one year in the Tulsa County jail for DUI.
