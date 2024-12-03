Taking Christmas To New Heights: Zipline Through Holiday Lights In Tulsa

Post Oak Canopy Tours in Osage County invites visitors to zipline through 100,000 feet of holiday lights, offering a thrilling twist on festive traditions.

There are so many different things to do around the holidays; viewing Christmas lights, taking your picture with Santa, and possibly having the chance to play in the snow.

This year, a thrilling attraction will be available to Tulsans this season.

Those at News On 6 were already thinking about their holiday traditions.

"Me and my family on Christmas morning we have matching PJs and then we'll eat cinnamon rolls and watch a Christmas movie," said reporter Eden Jones.

Manager Richard Clark remembered a decade-long tradition. "We didn't have anything in the house except for tacos and so we ended up making tacos and watching cops and it became a family tradition for probably 15 years."

With lots of options to celebrate the holidays, one in Osage County helped people zip into the holiday spirit.

"Zipline through holiday lights? Sure, why not," Clark said.

Post Oak Canopy Tours is hosting its Ziplining Holiday Adventures for the fifth year.

"Our goal was to become a Tulsa tradition, something that families can do year after year," said Andrew Bogue.

Underneath 100,000 feet of lights, Bogue said the five different zip lines and an adventure park were an experience like no other.

"Anybody can put up lights and we wanted to do something different, you know, you've got Rhema which is beautiful, you've got the botanical gardens that are also beautiful, and these really cool places to see and just walk around and kind of feel the festivities, but nothing you could really get to experience by being inside of the activity," Bogue said.

But if you didn't feel like enjoying the festivities from the treetops, there was more holiday spirit down below.

"We have free hot chocolate, we've got hayrides, we've got a craft tent, we've got walking paths, some nights we might have live music out here," said Bogue.

Some people's holiday traditions reached new heights this season, whether it was soaring through the trees or cozying up with some cocoa.

The Post Oak Canopy Tours Holiday Adventure is open December 13th through the 29th. It is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

More information can be found here.