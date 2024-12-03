Changes To MetroLink Tulsa Service Go Into Effect Dec. 8

Metrolink will end its micro-transit service in northeast Tulsa on December 8, while extending Broken Arrow Transit hours from 7 AM to 6 PM.

By: News On 6

Metrolink is discontinuing its micro-transit service in northeast Tulsa, including at Tulsa International Airport.

The service to Zone 9 will end on Sunday, December 8th.

This zone covers the area from Admiral Boulevard to 56th Street North and from Sheridan Road to 129th East Avenue. Additionally, Metrolink is extending the hours for Broken Arrow Transit. The micro-transit service will now operate Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

You can find all of the December route and schedule changes HERE