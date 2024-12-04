Broken Arrow Firefighters Collect Toys For Annual Christmas Drive

Broken Arrow firefighters are collecting toy donations for their annual Christmas Toy Drive, aiming to bring holiday joy to children and teenagers who might otherwise go without gifts.

-

Broken Arrow firefighters are collecting toy donations for their annual Christmas Toy Drive, aiming to bring holiday joy to children and teenagers who might otherwise go without gifts.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Roberts said the drive allows firefighters to connect with the community in a positive way.

“I know it brings a lot of joy to them in a time where they can use a gift,” Roberts said. “The firefighters get to go up and interact with them and see the kids. It just brings so much joy to the kids.”

Donated toys, ranging from dolls and action figures to footballs, will go to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots and St. Francis Children’s Hospital.

Roberts emphasized the importance of these interactions outside of emergencies, helping children see firefighters as individuals who care about their community.

“We love to be involved with people in this way, where they’re not having to call 911, and it’s not an emergency,” Roberts said. “We are able to spend some time, get to know them, and let them see us as someone who wants to help instead of workers who are there in a time of need.”

The firefighters are asking for new, unwrapped toys, which can be dropped off at any of Broken Arrow’s seven fire stations. Donations will be accepted until December 18.

“The community does so much for us. They are very supportive, and we greatly appreciate everything they do to help support the fire department,” Roberts said.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news