'I Don't Know If We Would Have Got Out:' Green Country Family Of 7 Loses Home To Fire On Thanksgiving

A Green Country family of seven is focusing on rebuilding the life they once had after their family home of more than 20 years burned down on Thanksgiving.

Katie Nair watches a video of her home burning down at least once every day.

"I don't know, I look at it going, 'can I see something else,' I'm still just reprocessing how thankful I am that we're not there," Katie said.

The video was of the Nair's home on fire on Thanksgiving morning, but the night before Katie says there was an issue with their electrical box so Katie's husband, Michael went to check what was wrong.

That's when their daughter Hali noticed something in the ceiling.

"We started screaming like Dad whatever you're doing stop like there's a fire and he just ran inside, and I have no idea what he was doing," Hail said.

Then they shut off the electricity and had a fireman come out to make sure everything was clear. Just to be safe the Nair's decided to pack up their kids and pets, and stay with family.

But, around 2:30 a.m. Katie got a call from her neighbor.

"She is beside herself, to say the least because she was processing how she was going to get us out of the fire," said Katie.

Katie's neighbor thought the family was trapped inside.

"The way that it was just, I don't know if we would have got out," said Katie.

Katie says she lost everything except one box filled with her children's baby items, but her family has received an overwhelming amount of support with her church lending them trailers, and donations of clothes and food.

"I'm okay, you know, because it's hard just to not be okay when you have a lot of people in your corner, " said Katie.

The Nair's still celebrated Thanksgiving.

"Grandpa who is my father-in-law, he cooked, we carried forward, I mean there wasn't anything we could do," said Katie.

And even though Christmas will look different, the Nair's are still planning to make their own holiday magic.

"There is this ugly shrub right next to it so I'm making' a Charlie Brown Christmas tree out of that shrub, Yeah we found good things to find joy in," Katie said.

Katie says she hopes to rebuild her home on her family's property but they didn't have insurance, and unless they can get the financial help, the Nair's may be forced to sell their land and rebuild elsewhere.

