Tulsa Gas Prices Spike Overnight, Ending Weeks Of Declines

Tulsa gas prices rose overnight to the mid-$2.50 range, ending weeks of steady declines.

By: News On 6

After several weeks of steady declines, gas prices in Tulsa experienced a noticeable increase overnight, with many stations across the city reporting prices in the mid-$2.50 range.

News On 6 Photojournalist Gary Kruse observed the price change firsthand, capturing photos of multiple stations showing prices of around $2.50 per gallon, with a few outliers. Notably, the Sam's Club at 71st and Mingo, which was closed, still displayed a price of $2.34 per gallon, while just down the road, a QuikTrip station had a price of $2.56 per gallon.

For those who filled up earlier in the week, many saw prices in the low $2.40s, but it appears that the recent uptick could signal the end of a months-long downward trend.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Tulsa had fallen by 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $2.43 per gallon as of Monday. Prices in Tulsa were down 5.4 cents compared to a month ago and 7.0 cents lower than they were this time last year. However, gas prices appear to have climbed again over the past 24 hours.

Nationally, the average gas price has been holding steady, with a slight 0.6-cent decrease last week, bringing the national average to $3.00 per gallon. While prices remain lower than this time last year, the rise in local gas prices has caught many drivers off guard after weeks of steady price declines.

One of the most noticeable trends in the area has been the disparity between gas stations. While some stations like the cheapest in Tulsa, which was priced at $2.22 per gallon, remain more affordable, others have jumped significantly, with the highest price recorded in the city at $2.69 per gallon. This price gap mirrors the broader state trend, where the lowest price in Oklahoma was $2.09 per gallon, and the highest reached $3.19 per gallon.

While gas prices in Tulsa and across the country are still lower than they were a year ago, local drivers may need to brace for continued fluctuations in the coming weeks. With the holidays approaching, many are hoping that prices will stabilize and remain at more affordable levels as travel picks up.