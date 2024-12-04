Health Matters With TSET: Stroke Awareness

In this edition of Health Matters With TSET, health coach Dottie Small spoke with a neurologist about recent stroke risk guidelines. These guidelines highlight women's increased vulnerability and emphasize lifestyle changes and early intervention as key to prevention.

By: News On 6

Recent updates to stroke risk guidelines reveal crucial information about how certain health conditions, particularly among women, contribute to an increased likelihood of stroke. In addition, experts stress lifestyle changes and preventative measures that can significantly reduce the risk of strokes, a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S.

According to health professionals, stroke rates are disproportionately high in the U.S., especially in the region known as the “stroke belt,” which includes Oklahoma.

News On 6 health coach Dottie Small talked to Dr. Bahar Seyedeh Malakouti, a neurologist, about the risks.

She said the "stroke belt" is characterized by elevated risks of cardiovascular diseases, largely due to higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Malakouti shared insights into the updated guidelines, particularly the unique risk factors for women.

She said one significant change in the guidelines concerns women during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Research shows that women are at a higher risk of stroke during pregnancy and in the immediate weeks following childbirth.

Additionally, women diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that affects a significant number of women, face an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and, more recently, stroke.

The new guidelines aim to highlight these risks and provide a framework for reducing the overall burden of strokes.

Malakouti emphasized the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits, referencing the American Heart Association’s “Life’s Essential 8” as key measures to lower the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

These eight factors include maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in physical activity, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, getting adequate sleep, managing blood pressure, keeping cholesterol and blood sugar levels within normal ranges, and avoiding tobacco products.

“Oklahomans are tough people and they think that they're gonna be just fine, and nobody wants to be a burden and nobody wants to raise alarm bells. But really your health is too important. Your brain is too important. So, at any of those signs, I would just come to the ER, and let us make that determination," Malakouti said. "If it’s nothing and we send you home, then great. If it’s something, let us admit you and take care of you and give you the medications that you need. Do not try to sleep it off. Don't try to be a hero. It's OK. Just come in so we can take care of you."

Here are some resources for healthy living that can help prevent strokes and other diseases:

https://shapeyourfutureok.com/healthy-living-101/understanding-food/

https://shapeyourfutureok.com/get-active/