Q&A: Paws & Relax At RSU Brings Therapy Dogs To Campus

Rogers State University's Paws & Relax event on December 9-10 offers students a chance to de-stress with therapy dogs at the Stratton Taylor Library. Everyone's welcome!

By: News On 6

-

Rogers State University will host its 'Paws & Relax' event on December 9-10, during which students and staff will interact with therapy dogs at the Stratton Taylor Library.

The initiative aims to alleviate stress during finals week, benefiting the entire RSU community.

What is Paws & Relax?

Paws & Relax is an event at Rogers State University (RSU) designed to help students de-stress before finals by interacting with therapy dogs. The event will take place on Monday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Stratton Taylor Library on RSU’s Claremore campus.

What is the purpose of the Paws & Relax event at RSU?

“The ultimate goal of this event is simply to provide students with the opportunity to reduce their stress during finals week by engaging with therapy dogs,” said Library Director Kaitlin Crotty. “We welcome anyone who would like to drop in and pet the dogs, whether they’re students, faculty, or staff.”

What can participants expect?

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with trained and certified therapy dogs from Karing K9s, a volunteer organization specializing in pet therapy visits. There will be a variety of dogs, ranging in size and breed, to suit different preferences.

Participants can engage with the dogs however they feel most comfortable—whether that’s giving them a quick pet, sitting on the floor for extended hugs, or even lying down next to the dogs for deeper relaxation.

Why are therapy dogs helpful?

Interacting with therapy dogs has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety while improving mood. Library Director Kaitlin Crotty Crotty noted that students often feel overwhelmed during finals week, and spending time with therapy dogs provides a much-needed mental health break.

“Students appreciate the opportunity to take a break from their stress and engage with the dogs,” she said.

How long has RSU been hosting Paws & Relax?

Paws & Relax debuted in May 2018 during finals week and has since become a tradition. “This will be our eleventh finals week hosting the Therapy Dogs event,” Crotty said, noting the only exceptions were during the COVID-19 pandemic from Spring 2020 to Spring 2021.

Who can attend Paws & Relax?

Although the event primarily targets students, it is open to faculty, staff, and the broader RSU community. Crotty shared that some professors even bring entire classes to visit the dogs before administering final exams.

When and where is Paws & Relax?

Paws & Relax will be held Dec. 9 and 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Stratton Taylor Library in the library lounge.

How can I learn more?

For more information, contact the Stratton Taylor Library at 918-343-7716.