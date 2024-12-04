Bixby Football Players Commit To Houston, Auburn On National Signing Day

Senior wide receiver Blake Hogshooter will be taking his talents to Houston and Broderick Shull, a senior offensive lineman, will be an Auburn Tiger next season. 

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 3:21 pm

By: Ravin Ray


BIXBY, Okla. -

Wednesday is National Signing Day and Bixby celebrated two players who are continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level. 

Senior wide receiver Blake Hogshooter will be taking his talents to Houston and Broderick Shull, a senior offensive lineman, will be an Auburn Tiger next season. 

Both players will wrap up their high school careers on Friday in the 6A-I state title game against Owasso, kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. 

Related: Owasso Prepares For Clash With Bixby In Class 6A-1 State Championship

﻿
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 4th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 5th, 2024