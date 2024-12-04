Bixby Football Players Commit To Houston, Auburn On National Signing Day

Senior wide receiver Blake Hogshooter will be taking his talents to Houston and Broderick Shull, a senior offensive lineman, will be an Auburn Tiger next season.

Wednesday is National Signing Day and Bixby celebrated two players who are continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Both players will wrap up their high school careers on Friday in the 6A-I state title game against Owasso, kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

