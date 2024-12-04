DIY Cookie Kits Now Available For Holiday Baking Fun

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 3:31 pm
Tulsa bakery All Things Cake may have “cake” in its name, but in December, it’s all about cookies.
Owner Janette Stenstrom opened the business 15 years ago. "It was just a hobby and a passion at the time, and I decided to go for it," she said.
All Things Cake specializes in custom treats sells supplies like cookie cutters, and offers a variety of classes.
The most popular this month are the Christmas cookie decorating classes, which feature two options: decorating with royal icing or buttercream.
"We start from the beginning," said Stenstrom. "Here are the tools that you need, here are the basics, and here are a few extra things that you can do, too."
For those who prefer to decorate cookies at home but lack the necessary tools, Stenstrom has created a DIY kit. The box includes pre-baked sugar cookies in holiday-themed shapes, icing, piping bags, and sprinkles.
The Christmas cookie decorating classes cost $45 per person and last two hours.
To sign up for a class visit https://www.allthingscakeshop.com/classes-events/.
