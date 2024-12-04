DIY Cookie Kits Now Available For Holiday Baking Fun

All Things Cake in Tulsa is offering popular Christmas cookie decorating classes this December, teaching techniques with royal icing or buttercream. Kits are available for home decorators!

By: News On 6

Tulsa bakery All Things Cake may have “cake” in its name, but in December, it’s all about cookies.

Owner Janette Stenstrom opened the business 15 years ago. "It was just a hobby and a passion at the time, and I decided to go for it," she said.

All Things Cake specializes in custom treats sells supplies like cookie cutters, and offers a variety of classes.

The most popular this month are the Christmas cookie decorating classes, which feature two options: decorating with royal icing or buttercream.

"We start from the beginning," said Stenstrom. "Here are the tools that you need, here are the basics, and here are a few extra things that you can do, too."

For those who prefer to decorate cookies at home but lack the necessary tools, Stenstrom has created a DIY kit. The box includes pre-baked sugar cookies in holiday-themed shapes, icing, piping bags, and sprinkles.

The Christmas cookie decorating classes cost $45 per person and last two hours.

To sign up for a class visit https://www.allthingscakeshop.com/classes-events/.



