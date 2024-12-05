Claremore Snow Cone Shop Closing After 13 Years Of Sweet Memories

For more than a decade, Patsy’s Sno Cone on Lynn Riggs Boulevard in Claremore has been more than a place for sweet treats—it’s been a hub of kindness and community.

Owner Phillip Eagleton, known as “The Sno Cone Man,” has been serving smiles along with snow cones for 13 years.

"Anyone can serve up a little sweet treat, but we specialize in a smile, a compliment, trying to make people feel good about themselves," Eagleton said.

Phillip left a career as a car salesman to pursue his passion for making people happy.

"You can make a living doing something you love and not having to look back and wonder, ‘What if I tried?’" he said.

Despite his love for the job, Phillip is closing Patsy’s due to health issues. "I would love to do it for another 20 years," he said.

The news saddened regulars like Amy Spurlock, who shared her admiration for Phillip on Facebook.

“I am not the only one that he has made an impact on,” Spurlock said. “He’s a really special person.”

Phillip has been moved by the outpouring of love and support from the community. “Those Facebook messages aren’t fake. It’s legit,” he said. “I never would have imagined that with a little ice and a little syrup, a town could change. It’s mind-blowing.”

While Patsy’s doors will soon close, the impact of Phillip’s kindness and dedication will remain a cherished memory for Claremore residents.