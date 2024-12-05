Movie Memorabilia From 'Wicked' On Display In Broken Arrow Thanks To Famous Alum

Now a piece of the blockbuster is right here in Green Country thanks to original Broadway cast member and Broken Arrow native, Kristen Chenoweth.

It's the movie of the holiday season, Wicked has set records at the box office.

For months now, Broken Arrow PAC Director Kim Vento has been keeping a big secret from the set of the film.

She has the set chair and call sheet for Chenoweth who makes a cameo in the film alongside her original co-star Idina Menzel.

"We did get this in the summer and couldn't tell anybody," said Vento. "So the call sheet is really an agenda for the day and the call sheet does have on this one which is kind of unusual, her script and the words that her and Idina say in the cameo part that they perform in the movie."

The performing arts center is owned by the school district and is a place where kids from Broken Arrow can discover their own possibilities thanks to the legacy left behind by Chenoweth.

"It's really awesome to see them look at her, look at her pictures look at her dresses, look at her memorabilia and say "I want to be like that someday," said Vento.

The BAPAC has several items on display from Chenoweth's career.