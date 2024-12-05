Q&A: Expanding Broadband Access In Rogers County

Rogers County is expanding broadband access through ARPA funding and partnerships, aiming to provide reliable, high-speed internet to 98% of households.

Leaders in Rogers County are taking steps to ensure all residents have reliable access to the internet. Through ARPA funding and the Oklahoma Broadband Office, Rogers County has already made some headway in getting more coverage for residents. Here are some questions and answers about what the county has been doing and the current state of broadband coverage in Rogers County.

Q: Why is broadband access an important issue in Rogers County?

A: Broadband access has become increasingly important, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people began working from home and needing reliable internet for daily activities. Many residents in Rogers County faced challenges due to slow or unreliable internet connections.

Q: What steps has Rogers County taken to improve broadband access?

A: Rogers County leaders, including Commissioner Steve Hendrix, have worked with Cox Communications to improve broadband coverage. A $1 million ARPA County grant was combined with Cox's donation to provide internet access to approximately 1,100 homes in areas like Sequoyah, Foyil, and Tacora Hills.

Q: What is the current state of broadband coverage in Rogers County?

A: With the initial funding, Rogers County has made significant strides toward broadband expansion. According to Commissioner Steve Hendrix, once the current projects are completed, the county will achieve around 98% broadband coverage with reliable, hardwired internet that meets state qualifications.

Q: What other funding is available for expanding broadband in the county?

A: In addition to the ARPA County funding, there is a second round of funding through the Oklahoma Broadband Office. It's known as the ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), which allows internet providers like Cox and Premier Holdings to apply for grants that could help extend broadband coverage to an additional 2,300 households in the county.

Q: What are the details of the second round of funding?

A: The second round of ARPA funding includes $5,358,295 for Cox Communications to bring fiber to 2,137 households and $2,469,616.53 for Premier Holdings to reach 157 households in Rogers County.

Q: How will the second round of funding help Rogers County?

A: The second round of funding will help fill gaps in internet access, especially in areas where residents currently have no or poor internet service. While some households may already have a connection, it is often unreliable or inefficient, causing frustration for users.

Q: When will the internet installation from the second round of funding begin?

A: Although the second round of funding has been approved, installation has not yet started. County leaders are optimistic that this will expand access to broadband for an additional 2,300 households once the projects are underway.

Q: How much more coverage will Rogers County have after all the broadband projects are completed?

A: Once all the broadband projects are completed, Rogers County will have nearly complete coverage, with approximately 98% of households having access to reliable, high-speed internet.

Q: Who can residents contact for more information about broadband expansion in the county?

A: Residents can contact the Rogers County Commissioners at 918-923-4798 for more information about the ongoing broadband projects and funding.