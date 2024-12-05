Carols & Crumpets: Tulsa Herb Society's Annual Holiday Craft Fair

Carols & Crumpets, a free herbal craft fair by the Tulsa Herb Society, returns to the Tulsa Garden Center on Dec. 7 with artisan vendors, handmade goods, and greenery to support local programs.

By: News On 6

Carols & Crumpets, the annual herbal craft fair hosted by the Tulsa Herb Society, will return to the Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park this weekend.

The event, running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on Dec. 7, features more than 25 artisan vendors showcasing handcrafted items alongside the society's own booth offerings.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Herb Society

Attendees can expect an array of jams, jellies, herbal vinegars, handmade crafts, and live greenery, including wreaths, small green arrangements, and potted paperwhite bulbs.

Admission is free, and a portion of the proceeds will support local programs such as the Tulsa Garden Center, the Woodward Park Teaching Garden, and others.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Herb Society

The Tulsa Herb Society, one of the largest affiliates of the Tulsa Garden Center, has been organizing Carols & Crumpets for over three decades. The group meets monthly for business, fellowship, and guest speakers on topics like herbs, gardening, and composting.

Weekly crafting and cooking sessions throughout the year prepare items for sale at the holiday fair.

For more information, visit the Tulsa Herb Society on Facebook.