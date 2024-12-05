Keith Riggs Steps Down As Jenks Head Coach After 7 Seasons

Keith Riggs steps down as head coach for Jenks after seven seasons and two championships.

By: News On 6

-

Jenks Football coach Keith Riggs has announced he is stepping down after completing his 7th season leading Jenks Trojan Football with a record of 68-21, 2 State Championships (2020, 2021) & 3 Runner-Ups in Class 6A-1.

Riggs became head coach in 2018 after Allan Trimble announced his retirement after 22 years as head coach of the Trojan football program. Trimble retired after being diagnosed with ALS in 2016. Riggs credits Trimble for giving him an opportunity to coach. He will transition to a position in the athletic department.

"I'll apologize in advance. I'm probably going to get emotional. I think this was my 22nd season to be coaching here so and it's been an amazing...It's been an amazing time," Riggs said. "Fall of 2002 I was sitting in the stands watching football games, and Coach Trimble decided to take a chance on me as an assistant high school coach for some unknown reason, and I would have never imagined how this was going to turn out. I have so many people to thank, and I won't get to them all. Dr. Butterfield and the board for having faith in me to lead the program after Coach Trimble. The Trimble family, and all that they've done for my family and their support. There's a lot more, I can't possibly name them, all, the support of our coaching staff, our families, our boosters, this community is just amazing, the support they provide to our school and our athletic programs. I am so grateful for all of it. So a lot of emotion comes with it being time. It was time. Is time for someone else to lead the Jenks Trojan football team."

Adam Gaylor was announced as the new head coach for the Trojans.

Related Story: Jenks Picks Riggs As New Head Football Coach

Riggs served as the Trojans' assistant head coach and defensive coordinator beginning in 2010. He became part of the Jenks staff in 2003 as a defensive backs coach. A 1983 All-State defensive end and halfback at Owasso, he accumulated 2,400 yards over his final two seasons. Named the Metro Lakes Conference co-player of the year. Riggs continued his football career at Northeastern A&M, where he was a starting linebacker in 1984 and 1985.

The news comes just a day after Union head coach Kirk Fridrich announced that he was resigning from his position.

Related Story: Union Head Football Coach Kirk Fridrich Resigns From Position