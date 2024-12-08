McAlester Teen Collects Thousands Of Toys To Give To Kids This Christmas

A McAlester teen's annual toy drive started as a 4-H project, now provides thousands of gifts and holiday joy to local children and families.

-

Christmas came early for thousands of children in McAlester thanks to the kindness of one teenager.

What began eight years ago as Reed Marcum's 4-H project has grown into an annual event.

"Every year it gets bigger and better," Reed said.

He started the project at just 11 years old. "I just wanted to help and put another toy under someone's tree around Christmas time that year."

With support from the community, his small act of kindness now benefits thousands.

"It's a hard feeling to describe, giving a toy to a kid who might not get one that year," Reed said.

This year, Reed collected nearly 15,000 toys for the giveaway. "We have monster trucks, dinosaurs, Barbie dolls down the way," he said.

As families drove up, children had the chance to pick from thousands of gifts.

Charlie Murdaugh, one of the children attending, already knew what he was going to do with his new toy. "I think you're looking at him," he said, pointing to his younger brother.

Many said the annual event makes a significant difference during the holiday season.

"It's unbelievable," said Melissa Henderson. "I mean, we came out here to get a small gift, and my granddaughter saw the Hello Kitty massive car, and she was like, 'Do you think I could get that?' I'm like, sure, why not ask? And I never thought she would get it."

Reed said the toy drive reflects the spirit of McAlester.

"With the toy drive and the service projects that 4-H and this community have created, we've come to be known as a tight-knit community that is there for each other when it's needed and that loves to give back to each other," he said.

The event also provided free flu shots, snacks, and pajamas.

The pajama giveaway is a tradition started by Reed's 4-H teacher, Donna Curry, before she passed away. Reed said he continues it in her memory.