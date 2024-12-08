Tulsa Last Man’s Club Honors Pearl Harbor Survivors, Preserves Their Legacy

The Tulsa Last Man’s Club held a remembrance ceremony to honor Pearl Harbor survivors and ensure their legacy is shared with future generations.

It’s been 83 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the Tulsa Last Man’s Club held a remembrance ceremony to honor its founding members who survived that day.

At the American Legion Post 308, military uniforms are on display—each worn by founding members of the Tulsa Last Man’s Club, including some worn on December 7, 1941, the day of the attack.

“My main focus is remembering the veterans...they did the job that they needed to do, they came back home, and they went on with life," said Keith Myers.

Myers, now the club’s president, knew many of the men who survived the attack.

“Frequently, when I’m setting up a display, I’ll think about my buddies,” he said.

The final “last men” passed away in recent years, but the club remains committed to carrying on their legacy.

Through each chime of the bell, they honor not just the men who served, but also the families who carry their stories forward, like Susie Kepper.

“They got a notification to turn the ship around out the canal, and then the next day they went back to the island and saw all the disaster that had happened,” said Kepper.

Her father, Chuck Kepper, served in the Navy on the USS Salt Lake City and survived Pearl Harbor.

“It’s scary to think that he wouldn't have been here and everything, and I wouldn’t have been here,” she said.

Her father passed away 15 years ago, but he is among those being remembered at the ceremony.

Susie says the courage displayed and the sacrifices made by many are stories that need to be shared with future generations.

“It’s important that people and kids nowadays know what these men went through,” she said.

In their absence, it’s the daughters, sons, grandchildren, and friends who now carry the torch—keeping the flame of remembrance alive for years to come.

The group meets on the third Saturday of every month, except December, at Ollie’s Station in West Tulsa at 8:30 a.m.