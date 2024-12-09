'I Want To Be A Part of That:' 45th Annual ABATE Toy Run Brings Holiday Cheer To Local Children

ABATE of Tulsa's 45th annual Toy Run, in partnership with "Toys for Tots," brings together bikers to collect toys for underprivileged children in Northeastern Oklahoma, spreading holiday cheer across the community.

The spirit of Christmas is getting a boost from the roaring engines of the motorcycle community.

"I want to be a part of that, help out, help our community out in Northeast Oklahoma," said Tim McDaniel.

ABATE of Tulsa is doing its part to ensure children in Oklahoma can experience the joy of the holiday season.

"This is one of the top toy runs in the country, actually the fifth largest," said ABATE President James Chambers Clark.

The 45th annual ABATE Toy Run is held in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" campaign.

Bikers are trading their helmets for Santa hats as they help collect toys for Christmas.

"They just come in droves, bring these toys, and they do it freely, spending their own money," said McDaniel.

All toys will stay in Northeastern Oklahoma and be distributed to underprivileged children.

"Getting up in the morning and not expecting a toy under the tree and then finding one there—something you were looking for, or something age-appropriate—that’s got to be fulfilling," said Clark.

He said the toy run has made a huge impact over the past four decades.

"That’s a lot of toys, hundreds of thousands of toys over the years, that kids in Oklahoma have gotten," said Clark.

McDaniel says they won’t stop until every child has something to open on Christmas morning.

"Just so we can brighten that Christmas day for them and let them know that Santa Claus has come by their house to see them," he said.

Whether it's their first time participating or their 45th, the riders are making the holiday season brighter for those who need it.