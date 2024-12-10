TPS Board Reviews Multilingual Proficiency Progress, Addresses Middle School Absenteeism

Tulsa Public Schools board members reviewed student outcomes and highlighted middle school absenteeism as a critical concern during their Dec. 9 meeting.

-

At the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Dec. 9, board members reviewed student outcomes, addressed absenteeism concerns, and endorsed a legislative partnership.

Proficiency levels for multilingual students showed mixed results. However, middle school absenteeism emerged as a critical issue. The board highlighted this as a key area for intervention to support student engagement and success.

TPS Board Meeting: By the Numbers

• 1.6%: Decrease in elementary school multilingual student proficiency (K-5), dropping from 44.9% to 43.3%.

• 4.7%: Increase in middle school multilingual student proficiency (6-8), rising from 22.2% to 26.9%.

• 45%: Targeted proficiency for elementary students by May 2026 (district remains on track).

• 25%: Targeted proficiency for middle school students by May 2026 (goal exceeded).

• 67: Different languages spoken by students in Tulsa Public Schools.

• 44%: Middle school absentee rate, flagged as a significant concern.

Board members unanimously endorsed the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce’s OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda, reinforcing their commitment to advocating for education-friendly policies.

What is the Tulsa Chamber OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda?

From the Tulsa Chamber website:

Representing business-driven consensus on northeast Oklahoma's top policy priorities, the 2025 OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda will guide the Chamber's advocacy efforts throughout the year. The agenda's 15 state and 15 federal priorities are the result of collaboration between more than 300 individuals from hundreds of businesses and more than 75 chambers of commerce, municipalities, counties, and economic development organizations.

2025 has the potential to be a pivotal year for many of the policy priorities of the northeast Oklahoma business community. As we have seen over the last few years, action and responsiveness from our elected officials – whether at the local, state, or federal level – can have enormous implications for individual companies and entire industries.

When is the next Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting?

The next board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Educational Services Center Board Room.