Steve Lutz Previews Saturday's Bedlam Basketball

The Cowboys and Sooners have played at least once in every year since 1927-28.

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are ready for their nonconference men's basketball game in the Bedlam Rivalry Series. This will be the 250th meeting in the 117-year-old men's basketball rivalry between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, and the first since OU joined the SEC.

What time does Bedlam basketball start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14 Time: 7 p.m. CT Where: Oklahoma City's Paycom Center TV: ESPNU





Lutz On Playing OU

"Obviously, it's Bedlam week, right? So everybody's excited. Oklahoma has a really good basketball team, obviously, they are 9-0 with the longest win streak in the country. I believe if I'm not mistaken, this is our first opponent that we face that is wrecked. So, heck of an opportunity for our programming for our student athletes."





Continuing The Series

"Well, the game was already scheduled before I got here, so let's be clear about that, but I mean, I believe in the rivalries. I mean, I've been fortunate to be at Indiana, Purdue... at Creighton Marquette, you know, those are fun games and they're good for college basketball. Porter [Moser OU Coach] and I have already talked about next year and we're hoping to continue it. So I think it's good for our state; it's good for basketball."



