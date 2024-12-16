Shepherd's Cross Hosts 34th Annual 'Christmas On The Farm'

Shepherd's Cross in Claremore celebrates its 34th annual Christmas on the Farm with a live nativity scene, holiday treats, and activities for all ages.

By: News On 6

-

For the past 34 years, Shepherd's Cross in Claremore has brought the Christmas story to life with its annual Christmas on the Farm event.

The farm offers an interactive experience for visitors, featuring a live nativity scene, hot cider, cookies, and more.

Guests can enjoy music and storytime before heading to the heated indoor manger scene. Afterward, they can visit the silo for treats and a chance to see Shepherd's Christmas in the museum. Outdoor activities include wagon rides, winter games, and time with the farm's animals.

What began as a one-night event has expanded to six days of festivities. Visitors can come during the day or evening, with the manger scene offered every 30 minutes. The event is made special by over 200 volunteers who help bring the Christmas story to life.

Christmas on the Farm is open Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last tickets sold at 7:15 p.m. Visitors can purchase tickets at the front desk.

For more information, visit ShepherdsFarm.com.