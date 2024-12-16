Broken Arrow Schools Implement Temporary Lockout After Online Threat; Police Say No Credible Threat

Broken Arrow Public Schools enacted a temporary lockout after receiving an anonymous online threat. Police believe the threat to be a hoax but remain on campus to ensure safety.

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Public Schools started a temporary lockout on their high school campus and Freshman Academy on Monday following a request from the Broken Arrow Police Department.

According to the district, an anonymous online threat was received by BAPD through the veterans crisis hotline, which also affected the Oklahoma City area. Although law enforcement considers the threat to be a hoax, officers are on campus to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

The school apologized for any inconvenience and emphasized that there is no credible threat to operations. Further updates will be provided as needed.