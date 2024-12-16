Zach Bryan, Bud Light Each Donate $1 Million To Folds Of Honor During The Quittin' Time Tour

Zach Bryan and Bud Light each presented $1 million checks to Folds of Honor during the second of his Tulsa concerts.

Oklahoma's Own and Oologah native Zach Bryan is giving back.

The country star announced Friday during his second of three Tulsa shows that he and Bud Light were each donating $1 million to Folds of Honor.

Bryan is a Navy veteran and served seven years before being honorably discharged.

“I loved every second of serving the country. If I could give back a million times over I would,” he said.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military service members and first responders who have been disabled or killed in service.

“We are so grateful to Zach, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch for their generous and meaningful donations,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Zach was raised in Oklahoma, served in the military and is a true patriot. He cares about our families and understands the importance of service and an education.

These scholarships cover tuition for college, technical schools, and post-graduate programs.